BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
Feb 10 INV Metals Inc -
* Announces $20m bought deal financing
* Intends to use net proceeds to advance development of loma larga project, including initiation of a feasibility study, among others
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 20 million common shares of company at a purchase price of c$1.00 per share
* 3,359Oz of gold sold for gross revenue of $3.99 million in quarter