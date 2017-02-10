Feb 10 China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc :

* China jo-jo drugstores reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue fell 16.6 percent to $20.6 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly same-store sales increased by approximately $728,822, or 6.0% year-over-year