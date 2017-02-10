BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
Feb 10 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana shipping inc. Announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v aliki with swissmarine
* Diana shipping inc - new charter period is expected to commence on february 13, 2017.
* Diana shipping inc says gross charter rate is us$10,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties
* Diana shipping - employment extension of "aliki" anticipated to generate about u.s. $3.24 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3,359Oz of gold sold for gross revenue of $3.99 million in quarter