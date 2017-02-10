Feb 10 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana shipping inc. Announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v aliki with swissmarine

* Diana shipping inc - new charter period is expected to commence on february 13, 2017.

* Diana shipping inc says gross charter rate is us$10,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties

* Diana shipping - employment extension of "aliki" anticipated to generate about u.s. $3.24 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter