BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil says Q2 2017 production has averaged 240,000-245,000 BOEPD to date
* Tourmaline oil - fy 2017 annual ep capital spending of $1.33 billion remains unchanged and will generate approximately 30% production growth in 2017
Feb 10 Firma Holdings Corp :
* Firma holdings announces the acquisition of ids smelter and joint venture with mx gold corp.
* Co's unit has entered in to a binding agreement with mx gold corp to acquire a 50% interest in durango smelter project
* Binding agreement calls for scheduled payments totaling about $1.53 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 3,359Oz of gold sold for gross revenue of $3.99 million in quarter