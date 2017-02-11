CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil, commodities prices drop
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
Feb 11 Kincora Copper Ltd
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: