GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high
Feb 13 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
* Ipsen to pay 83 million euros ($88.24 million) cash upon closing for products
* Transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including european commission's approval, is expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit Source text: bit.ly/2lFrF8P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.