GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high
Feb 13 USA Compression Partners Lp
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 revenue $74.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.6 million
* Qtrly net income per unit $0.05
* Sees net income range of $15.8 million to $30.8 million in 2017
* Sees adjusted EBITDA range of $145.0 million to $160.0 million in 2017
* Sees distributable cash flow range of $108.0 million to $123.0 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.