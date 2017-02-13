Feb 13 CAE Inc -

* CAE awarded contract by Airbus for comprehensive c295w training solution for Canada's fixed-wing search and rescue program

* Contract is worth approximately c$200 million over next 11 years

* Contract includes options to extend an additional 15 years that would take value to more than c$300 million

* As part of FWSAR program, rcaf will receive 16 c295w aircraft specifically modified for search and rescue