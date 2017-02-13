Feb 13 Wex Inc

* WEX Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $290.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $279.9 million

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $275 million to $285 million

* WEX Inc - sees Q1 adjusted net income in range of $50 million to $53 million, or $1.16 to $1.24 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $283.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.10 to $5.50

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.10 to $5.50

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.39, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S