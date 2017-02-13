Feb 13 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy Corporation provides update to the previously announced comanche acquisition

* Terms of $2.3 billion Comanche acquisition remain as previously stated

* Sanchez Energy - Received notification from tag owner stating that they have elected not to exercise their tag rights in regards to transaction

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Transaction remains on pace to close by end of Q1 2017