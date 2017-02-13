BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Tearlab Corp
* Tearlab provides update on international market milestones
* Tearlab Corp - Submitted application to Agência Nacional De Vigilância Sanitária for regulatory approval for Tearlab Osmolarity system in Brazil
* Tearlab - Based on average review times for similar classes of medical devices in Brazil, approval for Tearlab Osmolarity system is anticipated in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.