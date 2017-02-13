Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Feb 13 Lear Corp
* Lear increases share repurchase authorization to $1 billion and increases quarterly cash dividend from $0.30 to $0.50 per share
* Lear Corp - board increased by 67% quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock from $0.30 per share to $0.50 per share
* Lear Corp - at end of 2016, Lear had $341 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.