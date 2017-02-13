Feb 13 SandRidge Energy Inc -

* SandRidge Energy Inc announces new $600 million reserve based credit facility with $425 million borrowing base and conversion of its $264 million mandatorily convertible notes

* Refinancing amended terms of prior credit facility, provides company with increased principal commitment to $600 million from $425 million

* Refinancing triggered mandatory conversion under terms of co's indenture governing 0.00% convertible subordinated notes due 2020

* Refinancing amended terms of prior credit facility and provides a maturity date of March 31, 2020

* Refinancing provides company with a $50 million increase in available cash