BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. Announces executive resignation
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp says Artie Kos has resigned as chief executive officer and chairman of board
* Canadian Equipment Rentals -says effective immediately Brad Munro has assumed role of chairman of board and as interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
