Feb 13 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc :

* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million

* Says sale of 444-room fairmont newport beach resulted in an estimated net book gain of about $44 million

* Sale of 444-room fairmont newport beach is estimated to increase 2017 taxable income by approximately $37 million