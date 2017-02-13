Feb 13 RDM Corp :

* RDM Corporation announces definitive agreement to be acquired by Deluxe Corporation

* RDM Corp says deluxe has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common shares of company for cash consideration of $5.45 per common share

* RDM Corp - using transaction value of $5.45 per common share, RDM's enterprise value is approximately us $72 million

* RDM Corp says board accepted recommendation of independent special committee established to consider transaction

* RDM - officers, directors, holders of 14% of rdm's common shares, have agreed to support deal