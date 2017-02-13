BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Bonterra Resources Inc -
* Bonterra announces increase in bought deal financing with Sprott Capital Partners and concurrent non-brokered private placement
* As agreed to increase offering size of purchased securities from $9.4 million to $12.9 million in gross proceeds
* Offering to consist of 11 million flow-through common shares of company at a price of $0.35 per flow-through share
* Offering to also consist of 32.3 million common shares of company at a price of $0.28 per common share
* In addition, co will complete a non-brokered private placement of 3.7 million common shares at a price of $0.28 per common share
* Proceeds received by company from sale of flow-through shares will be used to incur canadian exploration expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
