Feb 13 Allergan Plc

* Allergan has agreed to acquire Zeltiq for $56.50 per share, or $2.475 billion

* Deal for for $56.50 per share

* Allergan to acquire Zeltiq, best-in-class company in fast-growing body contouring segment, for $2.47 billion

* Acquisition of Zeltiq is immediately accretive

* Moelis & Company is acting as financial advisor to Allergan, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is acting as lead legal counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: