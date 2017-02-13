BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Northern Superior Resources Inc
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent financings
* Northern Superior Resources Inc - has agreed to make a $2 million investment in Northern Superior
* Northern Superior Resources Inc - company is undertaking concurrent financings to raise up to an additional $2.5 million
* Northern Superior - proceeds from ft offering are intended to be used to support exploration programs on Ti-Pa-Haa-Kaa-Ing gold- silver- copper property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.