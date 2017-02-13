BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 MX Gold Corp
* MX Gold Corp . Signs loi to acquire a 50% interest in the Durango smelter project in Mexico
* MX Gold Corp - upon certain scheduled payments totaling us$1.5 million , co to acquire 50% of shares of private mexican corporation that holds ids project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
