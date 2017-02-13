Feb 13 National Retail Properties Inc

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.46 to $2.52

* Qtrly affo per common share $ 0.62

* Qtrly revenues $141.2 million versus $126.4 million

* Qtrly core FFO per common share $ 0.60

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share

* National Retail Properties Inc says 2017 AFFO is estimated to be $2.46 to $2.52 per share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: