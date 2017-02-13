BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Essa Pharma Inc
* Essa Pharma provides business update and announces financial results for the first quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Essa Pharma Inc - working capital as at December 31, 2016 was $14.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.