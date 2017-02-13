BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Diana Containerships Inc
* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $5.4 million
* Loss for Q4 of 2015 includes $6.6 million of impairment charges of one vessel
* Reported a net loss of $8.5 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million for respective period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
