BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico
* Delta air lines inc - deal for mxp$43.59 per share
* Delta air lines inc - intends to acquire up to an additional 32 percent of outstanding capital stock of grupo aeroméxico s.a.b. De c.v.
* Delta air lines inc - delta intends to commence tender offer once required regulatory approvals in mexico and united states have been obtained
* Delta air lines-owns approximately 4.1 percent of outstanding shares of grupo aeroméxico and holds an option to acquire an additional 8.1 percent
* Delta air lines-following completion of offer,co, delta pension trust would own or have options to buy up to 49 percent of grupo aeroméxico's outstanding shares
* Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of grupo aeroméxico
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.