Feb 13 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of Grupo Aeroméxico

* Delta air lines inc - deal for mxp$43.59 per share

* Delta air lines inc - intends to acquire up to an additional 32 percent of outstanding capital stock of grupo aeroméxico s.a.b. De c.v.

* Delta air lines inc - delta intends to commence tender offer once required regulatory approvals in mexico and united states have been obtained

* Delta air lines-owns approximately 4.1 percent of outstanding shares of grupo aeroméxico and holds an option to acquire an additional 8.1 percent

* Delta air lines-following completion of offer,co, delta pension trust would own or have options to buy up to 49 percent of grupo aeroméxico's outstanding shares

* Delta announces intention to acquire additional shares of grupo aeroméxico