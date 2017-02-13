BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Identiv Inc -
* Identiv announces $20 million refinancing and preliminary results for Q4 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $14.4 million to $14.8 million
* Has entered into $10 million term loan agreement with Western Technology Investment and up to $10 million asset-backed line-of-credit agreement
* Proceeds of refinancing have been used to retire existing debt
* Identiv Inc sees Q4 adjusted ebitda in excess of $0.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.