BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Tag Oil Ltd -
* Tag Oil reports q3 2017 results and updates recent activities
* Average net daily production increased by 1% for quarter ended December 31, 2016, to 1,185 boe/d
* Revenue from oil and gas sales increased by 16 pct for quarter ended December 31, 2016, to $6.0 million
* Set to resume drilling on March 1, 2017
* Revenue from oil and gas sales increased by 16% for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, to $6.0 million from $5.2 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.