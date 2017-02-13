Feb 13 Tag Oil Ltd -

* Tag Oil reports q3 2017 results and updates recent activities

* Average net daily production increased by 1% for quarter ended December 31, 2016, to 1,185 boe/d

* Revenue from oil and gas sales increased by 16 pct for quarter ended December 31, 2016, to $6.0 million

* Set to resume drilling on March 1, 2017

* Revenue from oil and gas sales increased by 16% for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, to $6.0 million from $5.2 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: