BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Transgene SA :
* Transgene and Leon Berard cancer center announce dosing of the first patient in a phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial evaluating the intra-tumoral co-administration of Pexa-Vec plus ipilimumab (Yervoy) in solid cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
