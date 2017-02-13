BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Terex Corp :
* Terex names John D. Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer
* Sheehan will assume his duties as Chief Financial Officer of Terex on February 27, 2017
* Sheehan most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mylan, Inc
* Bradley will then continue with company until mid-March to assist with transition after which time he will be leaving company
* Kevin Bradley will remain in his current role until Sheehan assumes duties of Chief Financial Officer
* Kevin Bradley to resign as Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
