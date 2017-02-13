BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 13 Samson Resources:
* Samson Resources confirms global settlement joint plan of reorganization and moves toward emergence from Chapter 11
* Settlement plan was approved by voting creditors, including 100 percent of first lien, second lien lenders,holders of over 99 percent of unsecured claims Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION