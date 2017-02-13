BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Aurcana Corp :
* AURCANA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING
* WILL UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.30CDN PER UNIT
* AURCANA -PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED BY AURCANA FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF SHAFTER SILVER PROJECT IN TEXAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
