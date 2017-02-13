PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy Corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $1.86
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Gulfport Energy Corp says budgeted 2017 total capital expenditures are $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion
* Gulfport Energy Corp says forecasted 2017 full year net production is estimated to average 1,045 MMCFE to 1,100 MMCFE per day
* Gulfport Energy Corp says Gulfport's net daily production for Q4 of 2016 averaged approximately 787.0 MMCFE per day
* Gulfport Energy Corp says estimates that its 2017 realized NGL price will be approximately 35% of WTI
* Expected per unit operating cost for 2017 is estimated to be $0.81 to $0.94
* Gulfport Energy Corp says estimates that its 2017 realized oil price will be in range of $4.50 to $5.50 per barrel below WTI
* Gulfport says has decreased its total expected well costs for 2017 by approximately $750,000 per well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.