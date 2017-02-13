PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 loss per share $0.33
* Q4 revenue $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $475 million to $485 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees Q1 revenue between $109.0 million and $111.0 million
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees FY non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 5.0% to 6.0% of revenue
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees FY non-GAAP net income margin of approximately 4.0% to 5.0% of revenue
* Cornerstone OnDemand Inc sees FY free cash flow margin of approximately 6.0% to 7.0% of revenue
* FY2017 revenue view $488.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $113.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.