PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 T2 Biosystems Inc
* T2 Biosystems reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $910,000
* Q4 revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T2 Biosystems - sees higher product revenue in Q1 2017 from an increase in T2Candida panel sales due to increased patient testing across installed base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.