Feb 13 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2b SPIRITUS trial of Vapendavir

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - SPIRITUS trial did not meet its primary endpoint

* Aviragen - Vapendavir did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in asthma control questionnaire-6 (ACQ-6) at day 14, primary endpoint

* Aviragen - secondary endpoints did not show significant differences between treatment groups and placebo

* Aviragen - Vapendavir was shown to be generally well tolerated and safety profile was consistent with previous clinical studies

* Aviragen - Vapendavir did not show a significant reduction in asthma control questionnaire-6 for either 264 mg or 528 mg cohorts compared to placebo