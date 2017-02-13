PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Dynatronics Corp
* Dynatronics announces 16.6% increase in revenues for fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 sales rose 16.6 percent to $8.7 million
* Dynatronics says net loss applicable to common stockholders for quarter ended December 31, 2016, was approximately $560,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.