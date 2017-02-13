Feb 13 Golar Lng Ltd

* Golar lng limited announces proposed offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private placement

* Golar lng - in connection with offering of notes, co also intends to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of initial purchasers of notes

* Company intends to use a portion of net proceeds from sale of notes to fund cost of the initial capped call transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: