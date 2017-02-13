PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Amkor Technology Inc
* Amkor technology reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Sees q1 2017 revenue about $900 million
* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.11 to $+0.05
* Sees q1 gross margin of 13% to 17%
* Sees full year 2017 capital expenditures of around $500 million
* Amkor technology inc - qtrly net sales $1,022 million versus $671 million
* Amkor technology inc - qtrly gross margin 22.2 percent versus 15.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.