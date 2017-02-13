BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
Feb 13 Ringcentral Inc
* Ringcentral announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $104.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $103 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.