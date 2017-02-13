Feb 13 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP FFO per share $2.05 to $2.12

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* fy2017 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 same property NOI growth of 2.0 percent to 3.0% percent

* Sees 2017 "value enhancing capital expenditures" between $120 million to $150 million