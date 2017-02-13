BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Brixmor Property Group Inc
* Brixmor Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP FFO per share $2.05 to $2.12
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* fy2017 FFO per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 same property NOI growth of 2.0 percent to 3.0% percent
* Sees 2017 "value enhancing capital expenditures" between $120 million to $150 million
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million