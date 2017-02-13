Feb 13 Bruker Corp

* Bruker reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.05 to $1.09

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 revenue $470.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $464.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth of 1pct to 2pct

* Changes in foreign currency rates are expected to have a negative impact on reported revenues of 3pct to 3.5pct for FY 2017

* Bruker expects to increase its FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin by 40 bps to 70 bps year-over-year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported a year-over-year organic revenue decline of 2.2pct in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: