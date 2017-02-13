PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
Feb 13 Quantenna Communications Inc
* Quantenna announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 - $0.02
* Sees Q1 revenue $34.5 million to $36.5 million
* Sees Q1 loss per share $0.05 - $0.03
* Qtrly revenue $37.5 million versus $25.4 million in three months ended Dec 27, 2015
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $33.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $35.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.