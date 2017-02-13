Feb 13 Gigpeak Inc

* IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share

* Deal for approximately $250 million in cash

* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement

* IDT will commence a tender offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding common stock of Gigpeak for $3.08 per share

* Acquisition is structured as an all-cash tender offer for all outstanding issued common stock of Gigpeak followed by a merger

* Gigpeak is expected to be delisted from NYSE market and integrated into IDT thereafter

* Says deal immediately accretive to earnings in first full quarter

* Boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement