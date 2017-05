Feb 13 Highwoods Properties Inc

* Highwoods Properties Inc - Has priced a $300 million offering of 3.875% unsecured notes under its existing shelf registration statement

* Highwoods Properties Inc - Notes are due March 1, 2027 and were priced to yield 4.038%