Feb 13 MedEquities Realty Trust Inc

* MedEquities Realty Trust amends credit facility with lower borrowing costs, extended maturity and $125 million term loan

* MedEquities Realty Trust- Amended, restated credit agreement provides for a $300 million secured revolving credit facility and a $125 million secured term loan

* MedEquities Realty Trust -Amended credit facility replaced a $300 million secured revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature in November 2017

* MedEquities Realty Trust Inc says revolving credit facility matures in February 2021

* MedEquities Realty Trust Inc - Company's forecasted all-in interest rate under term loan is currently 3.59%

* MedEquities Realty Trust -Revolving credit facility has accordion feature that allows borrowing capacity under credit facility to increased up to $700 million