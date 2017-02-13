PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
Feb 13 MedEquities Realty Trust Inc
* MedEquities Realty Trust amends credit facility with lower borrowing costs, extended maturity and $125 million term loan
* MedEquities Realty Trust- Amended, restated credit agreement provides for a $300 million secured revolving credit facility and a $125 million secured term loan
* MedEquities Realty Trust -Amended credit facility replaced a $300 million secured revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature in November 2017
* MedEquities Realty Trust Inc says revolving credit facility matures in February 2021
* MedEquities Realty Trust Inc - Company's forecasted all-in interest rate under term loan is currently 3.59%
* MedEquities Realty Trust -Revolving credit facility has accordion feature that allows borrowing capacity under credit facility to increased up to $700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.