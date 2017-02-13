Feb 13 Hibbett Sports Inc

* Hibbett provides business update and announces fourth quarter conference call

* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.55

* Q4 sales $246.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $254.2 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.2 percent

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.85 including items

* Says net sales for 13-week period ended january 28, 2017 increased 0.5% to $246.9 million compared with $245.7 million

* Hibbett sports inc - "we were disappointed with sales in q4"

* Hibbett sports inc sees fiscal 2018 comparable store sales are expected to be in flat to low-single digit range

* Hibbett sports - weaker traffic during holiday season, lower than expected sales in apparel, equipment led to a comparable store sales decline in quarter

* Hibbett sports - fiscal 2018 eps guidance includes positive impact of approximately $0.10 per diluted share for 53rd week