PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Hibbett Sports Inc
* Hibbett provides business update and announces fourth quarter conference call
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.55
* Q4 sales $246.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $254.2 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 2.2 percent
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $2.65 to $2.85 including items
* Says q4 eps expected to be in range of $0.53 to $0.55 per diluted share
* Hibbett sports inc - comparable store sales decrease 2.2% in q4
* Hibbett sports inc says q4 eps expected to be in range of $0.53 to $0.55 per diluted share
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended january 28, 2017 increased 0.5% to $246.9 million compared with $245.7 million
* Hibbett sports inc - "we were disappointed with sales in q4"
* Hibbett sports inc sees fiscal 2018 comparable store sales are expected to be in flat to low-single digit range
* Hibbett sports - weaker traffic during holiday season, lower than expected sales in apparel, equipment led to a comparable store sales decline in quarter
* Hibbett sports - fiscal 2018 eps guidance includes positive impact of approximately $0.10 per diluted share for 53rd week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.