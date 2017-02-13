Feb 13 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc :

* Eagle Bancorp Montana announces private placement of senior unsecured notes and receives "A-" rating from Egan-Jones rating company

* Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc - it has sold $10 million in senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering

* Eagle Bancorp Montana- notes were issued on Feb.13, 2017, bear fixed rate of interest of 5.75pct per annum, payable semi-annually, mature on Feb. 15, 2022