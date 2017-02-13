BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc :
* Eagle Bancorp Montana announces private placement of senior unsecured notes and receives "A-" rating from Egan-Jones rating company
* Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc - it has sold $10 million in senior unsecured notes in a private placement offering
* Eagle Bancorp Montana- notes were issued on Feb.13, 2017, bear fixed rate of interest of 5.75pct per annum, payable semi-annually, mature on Feb. 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: