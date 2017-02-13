Feb 13 Foresight Energy Lp

* Foresight Energy LP announces preliminary unaudited Q4 and full-year 2016 results commencement of process to refinance debt and is working with Goldman, Sachs & Co

* Q4 loss per share $0.65

* Preliminary sales volumes of 5.2 million tons during Q4 2016 generated coal sales revenue of $251.0 million