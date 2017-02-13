PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy provides detailed 2017 outlook and guidance
* Noble Energy Inc - Organic capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be between $2.3 and $2.6 billion
* Noble Energy Inc - 2017 total company oil volumes are anticipated to be higher by approximately 9 percent, after adjusting for 2016 divestment impacts
* Noble Energy Inc -Full year sales volumes are anticipated to average approximately 415 - 425 mboe/d for 2017
* Total U.S. onshore rig count is expected to average more than eight operated rigs for 2017, exiting year with nine
* Noble Energy Inc - Company anticipates to drill and commence production on approximately 225 onshore wells in 2017
* Noble Energy Inc sees Q1 2017 sales volumes 370 - 380 mboe/d
* Noble Energy Inc sees Q2 2017 sales volumes 395 - 415 mboe/d
* Noble Energy Inc - Sees second half 2017 sales volumes 440 - 460 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.