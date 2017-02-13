PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
Feb 13 PGT Innovations Inc :
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that repricing will reduce cash debt service costs by more than $2.6 million over next year
* PGT Innovations Inc - has secured commitments for repricing of its existing $264 million senior secured tranche B term loan facility due 2022
* PGT Innovations - amendment of term loan credit agreement, for new $264 million senior secured tranche B loan facility due at libor plus 475 basis points
* PGT Innovations Inc - estimates that the repricing will reduce cash debt service costs by approximately $13 million over term of facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.