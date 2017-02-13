PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Forage Orbit Garant Inc
* Orbit Garant drilling reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 loss per share C$0.05
* Q2 revenue rose 26.3 percent to C$27.4 million
* Forage Orbit Garant - "With drill utilization rates now improving," co expects "positive impact from pricing improvements on newer contracts in H2 fiscal 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.